Video: 2 armed men rob 61-year-old man in San Francisco Sunset District

San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery in the Sunset District.

Surveillance video shows two men with guns walking into a garage near 20th and Santiago at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

They confronted a 61-year-old man of Asian descent and stole a $4000 jade-pendant necklace while holding him at gunpoint.

Three videos from the robbery show different angles of the confrontation. The suspects took off in a burgundy Dodge Charger.

The victim told KTVU he doesn't think crimes like this can be prevented.

"There’s nothing you can do about it," victim tells me. "These days just don’t wear anything valuable."

