Video: 4 women dined and dashed on $200 tab, Albany restaurant says

A restaurant in Albany is sharing video of several women who ate at the restaurant and then left without paying.

The owners of 938 Crawfish, which serves Vietnamese Cajun fusion food, shared surveillance video showing five women entering the restaurant, sitting down and having a meal. One woman paid her bill, but the four others left without paying. The tab was more than $200.

The owner calls the dine-and-dash overwhelming and heartbreaking, saying: "Small businesses are trying their best to recover, and events like this make it nearly impossible."



