Video shows moment Alameda County deputy struck by stolen car

An Alameda County Sheriff's deputy is recovering after being struck by a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened last Wednesday around 8 a.m. in Ashland, an unincorporated part of the county, when deputies spotted two stolen vehicles — a Subaru and a Honda — speeding, sheriff's officials said.

While trying to halt the suspects, a deputy deployed a spike strip on 159th Avenue as the vehicles headed east toward Liberty Street.

As the deputy deployed the spike strip, the Subaru's driver swerved into oncoming traffic, accelerated, and hit the deputy, throwing him into the air before he fell onto the road, officials said.

Both suspects escaped the scene but were later involved in nearby vehicle crashes, after which they fled on foot.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Miguel Cardenas as he tried to escape on foot; he was identified as the Honda's driver. The following day, 34-year-old Joel Gonzalez was arrested on unrelated charges.

Investigators believe Gonzalez was driving the Subaru that hit the deputy. He was hit with several charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and assault with a deadly weapon.

The injured deputy sustained severe injuries but is on the mend, officials said.