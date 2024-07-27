AlCo sheriff's deputy seriously injured after being hit by fleeing car

An Alameda County Sheriff's deputy was seriously injured Wednesday morning when a stolen car struck them while fleeing in San Leandro, officials said.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. when deputies and officers with the auto theft task force tried to arrest two suspects driving stolen cars in an unincorporated area of San Leandro. One of the suspects struck the deputy while the suspect fled.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

"We are thankful the deputy survived and is receiving the medical treatment needed to recover from this traumatic incident," officials said.

Both suspects were eventually arrested, though it's unclear when they were arrested and where.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-3661. Anonymous reporting is available.