Video: Burger joint burglars come up empty handed

Thieves broke into a San Francisco restaurant recently but couldn't steal any money because the owner had stopped accepting cash after an earlier burglary.

The owner of Uncle Boy's in the Richmond neighborhood shared surveillance video with KTVU of the recent break-in and said he no longer accepts cash payments after burglars in August stole thousands of dollars.

Uncle Boy's John Espejo told KTVU it's unclear if the second burglary was carried out by the same people who targeted his eatery last month.

"It's just so rampant all around the city," Espejo said. "It could be different groups as well just trying to take advantage of their opportunities with no consequences."

The San Francisco Police Department says it's investigating.