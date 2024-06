Oakland police said burglars broke into a 7-Eleven on Piedmont Avenue by backing into the glass doors.

Police say the burglars took off with cash and tobacco products on Sunday while causing $10,000 in damage.

This comes after the closure of two 7-Eleven stores in Oakland.

In April, a 7-Eleven on 23rd and Glascock, and another on MacArthur shut down due to crime concerns.