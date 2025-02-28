VIDEO: Child thrown from startled horse at Daly City horse stables

The Brief Viral video shows a child being bucked from a horse along a Bay Area trail after a woman yanks the horse's tail The young child's medical bills are stacking up, says the mother Ocean View Stables did not get back to us for comment on this story



A mother says her five-year-old son suffered a fractured leg after being thrown from a horse that was spooked by a stranger at Ocean View Stables in Daly City on Sunday.

Meri Fuerte says the fun family outing turned sour when a stranger put her son in danger.

The whole thing was caught on video, and has now gone viral on TikTok.

Video shared by Fuerte shows her son riding along without issue, when a woman walks behind the horse and pulls its tail, causing Fuerte’s son to go flying.

Fuerte says the woman and man, captured in the video, laughed about what happened. The pair walked away without anyone addressing them. After the commotion, they were nowhere to be found.

Fuerte says she was disappointed in how the team at Ocean View Stables handled her son’s injury.

Fuerte tells KTVU she felt powerless, and she says she's worried because she is Latina, nothing will happen.

One Ocean View Stables employee assured her he had filed a report with the police, but Fuerte is concerned about what comes next.

We reached out to Ocean View Stables for comment on this incident, but we have not yet heard back.

For now, she says her son’s medical bills are stacking up, as he’s been diagnosed with a severe hematoma and a fractured leg from the fall.

Fuerte must now miss work to keep her son off his leg, otherwise it’ll get worse. She says this is particularly challenging to handle as a single parent. She hopes the police will help her locate the woman from the video.

KTVU reached out to the Daly City Police Department for an update on this case, but the department declined to comment at this time. If you recognize the woman in the video, please reach out to DCPD.