Video: CHP air-rescues 3 people in separate incidents over the weekend

The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations were busy over the weekend with three daring rescues in San Francisco’s Lands End and two others in Marin County.

The incident in Lands End happened Sunday around 6 p.m. and involved an elderly man falling nearly 100 feet down a cliff, the CHP said in a statement .

Video of the incident shows a CHP Helicopter Rescue Technician dangling from the helicopter and pushing his way through trees to reach the victim.

The elderly man was found in a "grove of trees and in a difficult to access location," the CHP said, adding that he was transported to SF General hospital for treatment.

No status on his injuries was provided, but video shows bruising and abrasions on the man’s face.

Another incident involved a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Saturday near Wildcat Camp in Point Reyes National Seashore. The hiker was placed in a harness and hoisted from the area into the helicopter hovering above, the CHP said .

The helicopter brought the hiker to a landing zone nearby where he was then taken away in an ambulance. No medical status was provided.

Lastly, on Saturday evening Marin County Fire received an emergency notification from a handheld GPS device on the Coastal Trail near the Marin Headlands.

Emergency personnel were lowered from a helicopter at the GPS coordinates provided and found a female hiker also suffering from a medical emergency, the CHP said in a Facebook post .

The hiker was lifted out of the area and brought to a dirt lot where she was transported to a nearby hospital by a Marin County Fire Ambulance.



