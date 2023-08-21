Video: Dirt bikes, ATVs take over San Francisco street

Dozens of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs buzzed through San Francisco's Richmond neighborhood and other parts of the city on Sunday afternoon.

A video shared by a witness shows riders motoring along on the sidewalk and on the wrong side of the street.

As the crowd of vehicles made its way near 17th Avenue and Lake Street, one witness is heard complaining that police have not shown up 30 minutes after he called about the caravan.

Traffic was blocked on the Golden Gate Bridge by a large group of riders around 4:20 p.m., the San Francisco Standard reported.