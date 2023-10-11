Video: East Bay police chase ends in crash

A police chase in the East Bay ended with the fleeing car crashing on Highway 24 in Oakland.

Three people emerged from the crashed car and tried to escape on foot from the cops who were pursuing them.

One was quickly taken into custody, but two hopped over a barrier on the shoulder of the highway. It appeared that one of the people who fled into the nearby residential neighborhood was taken into custody.

Oakland police said "officers detained the individuals after a brief search of the area."

Police said they initially tried to stop the car on Fresno Street, near the Eastmont shopping center, because it was allegedly connected to a shooting that happened yesterday. Police did not provide more information about that incident.