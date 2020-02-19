VIDEO: Elk Grove police officer saves driver from burning car

An Elk Grove police officer is credited for saving the life of a driver who was trapped in a burning car.

A body camera worn by Officer Houston on Feb. 11 captures the moment he arrives at the scene and within seconds, races to the car.

The officer was responding to a single-vehicle collision on Waterman Road. When he got there, he saw flames coming from under the hood of the victim's car.

The driver who was stuck inside yelled to the officer that he couldn't get out.

As the fire continued to grow, Houston knew he had to act fast and that's when instinct kicked in. He took his baton and smashed one of the car windows. Through the broken glass, he pulled the man to safety.

"It's my job. I know that everybody I work with here, anyone I worked with in the past in law enforcement would have done the exact same thing that I'd done," Houston told KCRA.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.