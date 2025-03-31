Video: Former 49er Richard Sherman's house broken into at gunpoint

article

Former 49er Richard Sherman said that he was robbed at gunpoint on his birthday weekend in a scary situation that his wife "handled masterfully."

Sherman, who turned 37 on Sunday, shared photos and video of what he said happened in his current home in Washington state.

The images show three men busting out of a screen window and running away from what appears to be an outdoor deck.

A screenshot of the surveillance camera inside the house shows the suspects inside the home on Saturday at 10:45 p.m. One of the suspects has a gun easily seen in his right hand.

Sherman said that his wife was able to keep the kids safe, and he asked for anyone with information to reach out to him.

As of Monday morning, his social media post on X has 504 reposts and nearly 3,000 likes.

Police told TMZ Sports they're investigating.

Sherman played for the 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is a graduate of Stanford University. He is now an NFL analyst.