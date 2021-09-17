Video: Gunman unleashes barrage of deadly gunfire outside Vallejo diner

Warning: This video contains graphic violence that some viewers might find disturbing.

Surveillance video obtained by KTVU on Friday shows a man opening fire on a car outside of a diner in Vallejo, killing one person.

The scene unfolded on Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of Black Bear Diner on Admiral Callaghan Way.

Video of the incident shows a Honda Accord Coupe pull into the parking lot and a man, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, hop out of the passenger seat with a rifle.

The man then takes aim at a parked Prius and that lets off a barrage of shots. Police said the bullets struck a 38-year-old man from Richmond. He died at the scene.

"An assailant did drive up on the victim and release several rounds into his vehicle," said Vallejo Police Department spokesperson, Brittany K. Jackson.

It remains unclear whether the victim had been a patron at the diner or was simply parked outside the eatery when he was gunned down.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police have made no arrests in the case.