Video: Man chases, assaults police employee in attack

What started off as another Tuesday turned precarious when a man allegedly assaulted and falsely imprisoned a public employee in broad daylight.

The assault, caught on camera, unfolded at the Pinole Public Safety Building on Tennent Avenue around 4:15 p.m., when 65-year-old Chester Victor of San Pablo entered and sat in the lobby, waiting for the police employee at the reception desk as she finished up with another client.

When the clerk was free, Victor went up to her and rang the counter's bell several times despite being greeted. Seconds later, the San Pablo resident reached over the counter, and grabbed the clerk, trying to pull her towards him and preventing her escape, according to police.

The clerk was able to break from Victor's grip, but then he climbed over the counter and through a window, police said.

Victor chased after the employee through a hallway, but she was able to enter an office with the help of another employee.

By this time, officers with the department heard the commotion and confronted and detained Victor.

Police did not say what a possible motive was for Victor to allegedly attack the employee.

The employee sustained minor injuries to her right arm and is expected to make a full recovery. Victor was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility for burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery, and assault charges. Police said he also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Solano County.