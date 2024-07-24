VIDEO: Nearly $500K of jewelry stolen in Antioch smash-and-grab

Antioch police are searching for a man captured on surveillance video in a smash-and-grab robbery at JCPenney last month, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Surveillance video caught the whole crime on camera. Police say the suspect first entered the store around 8:25 p.m., and he hid inside until the store closed to commit the robbery.

Video shared by APD shows a man in the store on June 15 around 10 p.m.

The suspect is seen using a hammer or other tool to smash the glass top of the jewelry case. He made off with nearly half a million dollars in jewelry, according to APD.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows details about this crime is asked to contact Detective Cole Shaffer via email cshaffer@antiochca.gov or phone 925-481-8604.