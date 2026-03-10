The Brief Gunfire erupted around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at EZ’s Lounge near 14th and Franklin streets, killing two people and wounding five others. One of the victims was 33-year-old teacher Latetia Bobo; 24-year-old Markise Martin was also killed. Video from inside and outside the club shows a confrontation moments before shots were fired and the aftermath.



Video posted to social media captured the moment gunfire erupted inside a downtown Oakland nightclub early Saturday, leaving two people dead and five others wounded.

Shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. at EZ’s Lounge near 14th and Franklin streets, about a block from City Hall, authorities said.

Victims identified

What we know:

Among those killed was 33-year-old Latetia Bobo, an eighth-grade teacher at Caliber Beta Academy in San Pablo.

Her family released a statement saying, "Ms. Bobo's intellect, positivity, and strong sense of self-awareness were shared with those she came into contact with. Her compassion, her energy, and her standard of excellence have and will continue to be a conduit of positivity for those who were blessed to know her."

Parents and staff also shared tributes online.

"This beautiful soul shaped and pushed both my kids to be the best they can be. She will leave behind a huge hole that is next to impossible to fill," one parent wrote" one parent wrote.

"She was love. She was heart. She was soul. She was selfless. I am numb and heartbroken," another person said online.

Markise Martin, 24, was also killed. He is survived by a 1-year-old daughter.

What the videos show

Dig deeper:

Video posted to Facebook by Bay Area Bound shows crowds of people running out of the club and into the streets with sirens going off in the background.

Surveillance video from inside EZ’s Lounge, posted online by West Coast Gang Wars, appears to show a man approach another man and shove him. Seconds later, shots are fired.

The man who appeared to initiate the contact falls to the ground, pulls out a gun and fires multiple rounds before sliding toward a nearby doorway.

Authorities have not confirmed whether Martin is one of the men seen in the surveillance video.

What sources say

What they're saying:

KTVU learned from sources that the violence began after Martin, who was a convicted felon, and another unnamed man got into a dispute at the bar. Sources said the other man opened fire first, prompting Martin to draw his own gun and fire back.

Sources said Martin was shot and, as he fell, fired multiple rounds that struck Bobo and wounded others.

Oakland Police Officers Association President Sgt. Huy Nguyen said the shooting reflects ongoing violence in the city’s downtown.

"Again, we continue to go down this path, seeing the violence that takes place downtown," Nguyen said.

Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife said the shooting happened during a private event at the club.

"It just goes to show that far too many people have easy access to these deadly weapons," Fife said.

Police have not released information about arrests.