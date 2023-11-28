Expand / Collapse search

Video: roommates struggle with bear at Tahoe home

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Sierra Tahoe
KTVU FOX 2

Roommates struggle to keep bear out of Tahoe home

Video shows a group of roommates trying to deter a bear from entering their Lake Tahoe home through a sliding door. The residents said the bear had already been inside, foraging for food, but one of them managed to scare it outside. However, the bear made another attempt to get in, which is when they started recording.

A persistent bear was recorded trying to open the sliding door of a Lake Tahoe home, but was kept at bay by a group of roommates. 

Footage from November 10 that was recently released shows the residents holding the door shut. They also pounded on the glass door and made loud noises to deter the bear.

They said that the bear had already been inside their home, looking for food, but one roommate managed to scare the animal and get it outside. That allegedly happened before they started recording. 

SEE ALSO:  $76M lakefront estate could be most expensive home sale in Lake Tahoe's history

The bear, however, tried to get back in, which is what the video shows. 

After 15 minutes of back and forth, the bear left the area.