Video: roommates struggle with bear at Tahoe home

A persistent bear was recorded trying to open the sliding door of a Lake Tahoe home, but was kept at bay by a group of roommates.

Footage from November 10 that was recently released shows the residents holding the door shut. They also pounded on the glass door and made loud noises to deter the bear.

They said that the bear had already been inside their home, looking for food, but one roommate managed to scare the animal and get it outside. That allegedly happened before they started recording.

The bear, however, tried to get back in, which is what the video shows.

After 15 minutes of back and forth, the bear left the area.