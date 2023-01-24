VIDEO: SFPD asks public's help in aggravated assault of elderly man

San Francisco police on Tuesday asked the public for its help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an unprovoked attack of a 78-year-old man, in an assault that sent the victim to the hospital.

Police shared surveillance video of the attack, which investigators said occurred on January 8, around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Natoma Street at New Montgomery Street.

The disturbing video showed a man walk up to the victim and hit him from behind. Police said the attacker "shoved him with enough force to knock him to the ground leaving him unable to stand up."

The suspect was then seen turning around and walking away, as he went to pick up items he left across the street, before leaving the scene.

Police said a good Samaritan from a nearby building came to the aid of the victim who was transported to a hospital with injuries investigators called non-life threatening.

The suspect was described as White or Hispanic in his late 30s to early 40s with a short beard. Police said he was seen wearing a black sweater with white writing, a white shirt, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on this case was urged to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411 and starting the text message with "SFPD." Tips can be made anonymously, police said.