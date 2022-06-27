Video shows brawl at San Francisco Pride event

A fight broke out at the San Francisco Pride parade on Sunday.

Footage shows a brief brawl on Market Street, surrounded by a swarm of about two dozen people. The crowd dispersed after the fight broke up.

This was not the only case of violence that broke out at the parade.

Some Pride festivities were interrupted after someone sprayed pepper spray into a crowd near the main stage. Many people believed that gunshots had been fired, leading to fear, confusion and an abrupt conclusion to the onstage performance at the time.

The rest of the Pride parade and celebratory events were peaceful. San Francisco's 52nd annual Pride parade marked the first in-person parade since the start of the pandemic.