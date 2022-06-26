Thousands celebrate San Francisco Pride in wake of Supreme Court's reversal of Roe

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, San Francisco's Pride celebration has returned, attracting thousands of people.

In the wake of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe v Wade’s federal protections for abortion, some in the gay community say they feel like their legal rights may be threatened next, but that sentiment didn’t appear to put a damper on the celebration.

"I’m just glad people still want to come out and have fun and support their causes, despite it all," said Young.

The event was spread out along the Civic Center and was a feast for the eyes and ears.

Music from the main stage blasted throughout the venue as people in colorful garb twisted and turned to the beat.

After the pandemic forced a two-year break, a couple from the Sacramento area was eager to participate and welcome it back.

"Support the gay community," said Efren Cazarez. "They've been beat up recently all over the rest of the country. I come to support them, absolutely. And have some fun."

"I have co-workers who are gay and just want to be out there for support," said Kristina Cazarez.

SF Pride is considered the largest Pride event in the nation and is now in its 52nd year.

Organizers said the event is aimed at educating, commemorating, and continuing the struggle for liberation for those in the LGBTQ community.

Michelle Myers moved to the Bay Area from Florida two years ago and attended the event to celebrate diversity.

"It’s so warm and welcoming," said Myers. "It’s just a wonderful place to see all different people. I mean, I can't get over just how much color and fun and different types of people. It’s just a great place to be."

"I love seeing those who come in a costume," said Tiffany Young. "I call it Halloween in the summer because you never know what you’ll see. It’s never a dull moment. I’ve always loved the festival."

For those still struggling to find support within their families, the group Free Mom Hugs was there to embrace them, literally.

"We are here to give hugs to people who don’t get them at home. We have 900 people in our group in the Bay Area. And we are here just to spread love, open our arms and accept people how they are," said Denise Tierney with Free Mom Hugs.

One of the most anticipated events of Pride is the parade, which starts at 11 a.m. Sunday. It leaves Beale Street then heads down Market and will end at 8th, near the Civic Center.









