Video shows deadly South San Francisco shootout with armed man, police

South San Francisco police released footage of a chaotic shootout involving a 60-year-old man who was fatally shot by an officer after opening fire on police and a neighbor’s home.

Drone and body cam footage shows encounter

What they're saying:

"We got somebody coming out… coming out with a shotgun," an officer is heard saying while taking cover behind a police car on Arroyo Drive during the April 28 standoff.

"Drop it!" officers shout at the suspect, later identified as Brian Montana.

Montana was the original bassist for the death metal band Possessed.

Neighbor dispute

What we know:

Police said Montana fired a handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, and an M1 rifle, at officers and his neighbor’s home.

Investigators believe he was upset that yard trimmings had landed on his property.

"Priority, priority, priority. He’s popping shots over the fence toward officers. It’s a handgun, silver handgun," one officer reported during the exchange.

Several patrol cars were struck by gunfire.

At one point, Officer Jeffrey Lee saw Montana and opened fire, hitting him. Police said Montana then picked up a 12-gauge shotgun and tried to reload it before officers approached and found him unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"In a dangerous and rare situation for South San Francisco, our officers acted bravely, swiftly, and professionally," said Police Chief Scott Campbell.

At a community meeting this week, Campbell was asked whether there were alternatives to using deadly force.

"If an individual is actively trying to kill one of my police officers or a community member, then we are going to meet that challenge with a firearm," the chief said.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the shooting to determine whether it was legally justified.

Another deadly police shooting

The department confronted another challenge Wednesday night.

Police said Andrew Mate, 38, of Ohio, was seen cursing and attempting to break into a public restroom near Oyster Point.

After a brief foot chase, he allegedly pointed a fake gun at officers. Two South San Francisco police officers and one San Bruno officer opened fire, killing him.

Because Mate did not have a real firearm, the California Attorney General’s Office is investigating that shooting under state law.

