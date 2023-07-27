Video shows man assault 72-year-old woman outside Hayward grocery store

A man was charged with elder abuse after he was captured on video assaulting a 72-year-old woman outside a grocery store in Hayward.

The incident occurred on July 21 as the woman was walking toward the entrance of the store while carrying a large box. Without any warning or provocation, she was approached by the suspect, who slapped her across the face, according to police. The unexpected strike left the woman stunned, causing her to fall to the ground and hit her back on the concrete curb of the parking lot, authorities said.

The man then fled the scene. However, surveillance cameras outside the grocery store proved to be a crucial aid in the investigation. Officers examined the footage and recognized the man from previous calls for service.

The victim was able to positively identify the alleged assailant.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect, 25-year-old Steve Karanja, in the area when the attack had happened.