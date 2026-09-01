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Video shows moment FBI confronts former Congressman Eric Swalwell at SFO

By
KTVU FOX 2
Eric Swalwell
Published September 1, 2026 8:38 AM PDT
Published September 1, 2026 8:38 AM PDT
Video shows moment FBI confronts former Congressman Eric Swalwell
Video shows moment FBI confronts former Congressman Eric Swalwell

Video shows moment FBI confronts former Congressman Eric Swalwell

Newly obtained video footage shows the moment former Congressman Eric Swalwell was confronted by federal agents at San Francisco International Airport.

The Brief

    • Newly obtained video footage shows the moment former Congressman Eric Swalwell was confronted by federal agents at San Francisco International Airport.
    • The video shows Swalwell, looking inconspicuous wearing a casual black sweatshirt, sneakers and baseball cap, speaking with agents near a gate at SFO.
    • Swalwell ended his campaign for governor amid allegations of sexual assault by multiple women. He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.

SAN FRANCISCO - Newly obtained video footage shows the moment former Congressman Eric Swalwell was confronted by federal agents at San Francisco International Airport.

Video of Swalwell at SFO

What we know:

RAW: Video at SFO shows FBI confronting Eric Swalwell
RAW: Video at SFO shows FBI confronting Eric Swalwell

RAW: Video at SFO shows FBI confronting Eric Swalwell

Newly obtained video footage shows the moment former Congressman Eric Swalwell was confronted by federal agents at San Francisco International Airport. This is the raw footage from SFO. 

KTVU obtained the surveillance video on Monday from SFO. The California Post was the first to publish it. 

The incident occurred on Aug. 15.

The video shows Swalwell, looking inconspicuous wearing a casual black sweatshirt, sneakers and baseball cap, speaking with agents near a gate at SFO. 

Airport surveillance footage then captures Swalwell and the agents walking together calmly through the airport terminal.

Agents served Swalwell with a search warrant during the encounter, seizing his phone and laptop, KTVU previously reported.

He was allowed to leave after the search was conducted. Federal agents also later searched his home in Washington, D.C.

Swalwell denies wrongdoing

Swalwell ended his campaign for governor amid allegations of sexual assault by multiple women. 

He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime. 

The Source: The information from this story came from surveillance video obtained from San Francisco International Airport, court documents and prior KTVU reporting on Eric Swalwell. 

Eric SwalwellSan Francisco International AirportPolitics