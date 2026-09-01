Video shows moment FBI confronts former Congressman Eric Swalwell at SFO

The Brief Newly obtained video footage shows the moment former Congressman Eric Swalwell was confronted by federal agents at San Francisco International Airport. The video shows Swalwell, looking inconspicuous wearing a casual black sweatshirt, sneakers and baseball cap, speaking with agents near a gate at SFO. Swalwell ended his campaign for governor amid allegations of sexual assault by multiple women. He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.



Newly obtained video footage shows the moment former Congressman Eric Swalwell was confronted by federal agents at San Francisco International Airport.

Video of Swalwell at SFO

What we know:

KTVU obtained the surveillance video on Monday from SFO. The California Post was the first to publish it.

The incident occurred on Aug. 15.

The video shows Swalwell, looking inconspicuous wearing a casual black sweatshirt, sneakers and baseball cap, speaking with agents near a gate at SFO.

Airport surveillance footage then captures Swalwell and the agents walking together calmly through the airport terminal.

Agents served Swalwell with a search warrant during the encounter, seizing his phone and laptop, KTVU previously reported.

He was allowed to leave after the search was conducted. Federal agents also later searched his home in Washington, D.C.

Swalwell denies wrongdoing

Swalwell ended his campaign for governor amid allegations of sexual assault by multiple women.

He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.