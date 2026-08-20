Eric Swalwell's electronic devices seized at SFO: Fox sources

The Brief Federal agents have seized electronic devices belonging to former East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell, according to reporting by Fox News. Agents executed the seizures on Saturday at Swalwell's Washington, D.C., residence, as well as directly from the former lawmaker at San Francisco International Airport, Fox sources said. Agents executed the seizures on Saturday at Swalwell's Washington, D.C., residence, as well as directly from the former lawmaker at San Francisco International Airport, Fox sources said.



Federal agents have seized electronic devices belonging to former East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell, according to reporting by Fox News.

Swalwell's devices seized: sources

What we know:

Agents executed the seizures on Saturday at Swalwell's Washington, D.C., residence, as well as directly from the former lawmaker at San Francisco International Airport, Fox sources said.

Swalwell was neither detained nor placed under arrest during the operations.

The device seizures are reportedly linked to sexual misconduct allegations involving the former congressman.

Representatives for the FBI, as well as Swalwell and his legal team, have not issued statements or commented on the matter.

Big picture view:

The seizures come shortly after the FBI declassified documents revealing that Swalwell admitted to federal agents that he had "physical relations" with suspected Chinese intelligence operative Christine "Fang Fang" Fang on a "handful of occasions."

Other women have also made sexual assault allegations against Swalwell, which he has denied. He has not been charged with any crimes.

However, in April, Swalwell resigned from both congress and his bid to become California governor.