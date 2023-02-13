Expand / Collapse search
Video shows moment San Francisco home exploded

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Home surveillance video shows the instant a home in San Francisco blew up.

SAN FRANCISCO - Home surveillance video shows the force of a blast that lifted a home off its foundation in San Francisco's Sunset District and leaving a woman dead.

The footage is from a neighboring home on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue, where on last Thursday, a fatal fire and explosion occurred.

A 53-year-old man who lived at the home, Darron Price, was arrested on Friday and faces charges of drug manufacturing and involuntary manslaughter along with two counts of child endangerment tied to the explosion.

Investigators believe the home was the site of an illegal drug manufacturing lab.

Price's wife, who neighbors said was disabled, did not make it out of the burning home. Neighbors said the couple have two children who were not home during the blast.

Police said another woman, possibly a caretaker, was hospitalized with burn injuries.

An arson task force removed large cylindrical tanks from the house after the blast, resembling tanks used to refine cannabis products.

The California Department of Cannabis Control which monitors cannabis manufacturing, said the suspect didn't have a license to manufacture cannabis the home.

"There are no licensed cannabis operations, including manufacturing, at this address or in this neighborhood. Due to their typical disregard for safety regulations, illegal cannabis manufacturing can be extremely dangerous... The DCC encourages people to report unlicensed cannabis operations on our website," said David Hafner, a spokesman for the department.