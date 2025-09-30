Video shows South Bay teen firing gun into air on multiple occasions

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested after videos showed him firing a gun into the air, San Jose police said. Detectives linked him to multiple negligent discharge incidents, including one near a Milpitas school, and to illegal gun trafficking. He was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on multiple firearm-related charges.



A 16-year-old boy captured on video firing a gun into the air on multiple occasions has been arrested, according to San Jose police.

Initial report

What we know:

Officers first received a report in March of a disturbance between a group of teens that led to a gun being fired.

The investigation

Dig deeper:

Detectives identified the 16-year-old connected to the incident and later discovered he was responsible for other negligent discharge events, including one near a school in Milpitas. Some of those incidents were captured on video.

Police also said the teen was involved in illegal gun trafficking.

Arrest

The boy was arrested last Thursday at his home in Milpitas. He was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on multiple firearm-related charges, including possession and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.