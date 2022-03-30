Video shows van driver fatally striking father in Oakland's Chinatown

An East Bay man is asking for help in finding out what led to his father being hit and killed by a driver in Oakland's Chinatown.

He shared surveillance video of the incident that appears to show that it may have been a deliberate attack.

In the video, victim Chi Ho Leung is seen running down Alice Street near 8th Street and two men are seen getting into a blue van.

They drove towards him and shortly after, the driver appears to deliberately hit Leung with the vehicle.

Kan Leung said he wants answers and justice for his father.

"I was shocked. I don't know why this happened. Why you use a car to [strike] a person like this," Kan said his 66-year-old father never regained consciousness after the crash on March 18 around 6:30 p.m.

Leung died of his head injuries at the hospital eight days later.

Moments before the crash, the video showed the two people from the van flagging down two police vehicles at the stop sign.

But it's not known what was said or why police continued on.

Kan said his father and family immigrated to the United States 26 years ago because he wanted to start over here because he had a gambling problem.

But Kan said his father's gambling continued and caused a rift with his family. His father lived in his black truck parked in Chinatown.

In the video, Leung was seen running toward his truck shortly before being struck by the van.

Kan said he last saw his father a few weeks ago when he visited him in Chinatown.

Kan said he gave his father some money that he said he would use to get housing.

"If he's not using it for gambling, if he's using it for a good way, I'll give him money. Try my best to help him," Kan said despite his problems, his father was a good man.

"He was funny. Helped a lot of people. That's why a lot of people asked him for help," said Kan.

"We were working at the seafood company," Leung's friend David Cheng said they met as co-workers. Since retiring, they did volunteer work together around Chinatown almost every day.

On the day of the crash, Cheng said he was with his friend about an hour before the incident.

"Very good friend. Very good guy," said Cheng.

"He doesn't deserve to end like this," Kan said police have not yet arrested anyone in this case.

Police tell KTVU it appears the incident started as a disagreement between two parties and that this is still an active investigation.

