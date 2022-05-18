Video: South San Francisco motorcycle officer struck by car

A South San Francisco motorcycle officer was struck by a car while doing traffic enforcement work in Redwood City.

The officer was struck Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m., when the officer entered the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Bay Road, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.

Police said the driver of the other car entered the intersection without complying with a posted stop sign and struck the motorcycle officer broadside.

The driver stopped at the scene and was cooperative with the Redwood City Police Department's investigation.

Both drivers involved in the collision were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were considered minor to moderate.

Police said impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

The officer was participating in the Saturated Traffic Enforcement Program, a program in which motorcycle officers throughout San Mateo County deploy to selected cities to conduct enforcement.

Bay City News contributed to this report.