Video: Violent Temple Hills hit-and-run involving a motorcycle caught on camera

By Evan Lambert and FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9 hours ago
Violent Temple Hills crash involving a motorcycle caught on camera

A violent hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle on Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills was caught on camera. Both people on the motorcycle survived the crash.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Prince George’s County police say a motorcyclist and rider survived a violent hit-and-run collision involving a sedan in Temple Hills earlier in the week.

Video recorded from the scene shows a white sedan pulled out from a parking lot and into the path of the motorcycle.

Police responded to the scene in the 4700 block of Saint Barnabas Road around 2:30 p.m.

Violent hit and run crash in Temple Hills prompts investigation

Prince George's County police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a crash involving a motorcycle this week.

They say the pair that was on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver behind the wheel of the sedan sped away from the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash.