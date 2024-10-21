Video: Weekend sideshows in Vallejo, Richmond, Oakland net 20 arrests

Police in several East Bay cities responded to reports of illegal sideshows over the weekend that resulted in 20 arrests.

The Oakland Police Department says sideshows occurred in various parts of the city around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

They did not provide exact locations of the incidents.

When officers responded, spectators and cars began to disperse from the area. It's unclear if arrests were made.

Video from the California Highway Patrol shows other sideshows over the weekend in Vallejo and Richmond.

In Vallejo, police responded to the area of Sonoma Boulevard and Indiana Street around 1:26 a.m.. Police say about 100 cars and participants were blocking traffic and doing donuts.

A CHP helicopter flew over the area and tracked down a 2001 Ford Mustang that was allegedly spinning in the intersection. The driver and two passengers were arrested, according to Vallejo police.

The three suspects received misdemeanor citations and the car was towed.

In Richmond, officers responded to a sideshow involving 30 cars near Carlson Boulevard and Bayview Avenue.

In addition to 20 arrests across the three cities, eight cars were seized, KTVU's Henry Lee reports.