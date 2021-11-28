Vigil held for mother shot and killed in front of kids near Bay Bridge toll plaza

The family of a Bay Area woman who was fatally shot along the Bay Bridge has held a candlelight vigil Sunday.

The memorial for 29-year-old Amani Morris began at 5 p.m. at the San Lorenzo Community Center Park.

The California Highway Patrol said she was killed near the Bay Bridge toll plaza on Nov. 18 while her fiance was driving to a job interview.

Morris' two young children were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but were not harmed.

A law enforcement source said Morris was killed in what appears to have been a deliberate act, though a possible motive remains unclear.

The source told KTVU the suspect vehicle drove up from behind, pulled up alongside the family's SUV, and started shooting into the vehicle numerous times.

The driver was apparently able to get off the freeway and pull off to the side of the access road to the toll plaza offices.

Not much else was officially revealed by the CHP, which said earlier this month that nearly 80 shootings have been reported on freeways in Alameda County in the last 12 months. Three weeks ago, a 23-month-old boy, Jasper Wu, was shot and killed by a stray bullet while he was in his car seat traveling on I-880.