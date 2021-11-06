Toddler killed in broad daylight freeway shooting on I-880 in Oakland

A toddler died after being shot while traveling in a car on I-880 in Oakland Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

A white Lexus sedan carrying the nearly 2-year-old toddler was shot around 2:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-880 near Filbert Street in Oakland, the CHP said. The driver was able to stop their vehicle around the Broadway exit.

The toddler was rushed to Oakland Children's Hospital, but succumbed to the gunshot wound there, police said.

Police suggested they may determine that the child's car was unintentionally struck by gunfire.

"Evidence collected on the northbound side of the freeway may indicate the victims were not targeted and the child passenger was struck by a stray bullet," the CHP said in a statement.

All lanes of the freeway were closed in the northbound direction starting at 23rd Avenue. Traffic remained at a standstill on northbound I-880 for at least five miles. All lanes were reopened by 5:40 p.m.

The Highway Patrol asks that anyone with information about the shooting call the CHP Investigation Tip line at 707.917.4491.

This story has been updated with new information from police, including a revised age of the victim.