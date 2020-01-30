Vigil on Treasure Island for 20-year-old Sacred Heart grad

A vigil on Treasure Island Wednesday night drew more than 100 people, to mourn and remember a young murder victim.

The body of Amir Alkhraisat, 20, of San Francisco, was found burned beyond recognition, in an industrial area of the island on Jan 17.

"We need justice, justice is very important for everybody," Amir's father, Sultan Alkhraisat, told those gathered, many of them holding candles.

The crowd included classmates from Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep high school, where Amir played soccer, and graduated in 2017.

"The thing that unifies us is a sense of grief and a sense of loss," said family friend Marjorie Lovell.

"We are bringing light to this place and to this world and to this family."

Amir's parents say they are gratified that police describe a strong case against suspect Danilo Barraza, 21.

After Amir disappeared, his friends told the family Amir had plans to eat at a restaurant in Oakland that day with Barraza.

Court documents detail surveillance video and GPS tracking that shows the two men made it only as far as Treasure Island, where Barraza exited.

His travel can be tracked in and out of the crime scene, a burned bunker on the 400 block of M Avenue.

Before leaving TI, police say Barraza is also seen on security camera at a convenience store, buying cleaning supplies and scrubbing the car interior.

Then video shows him driving back to the city, alone.

Last week, police were monitoring Barraza, and arrested him SFO's International Terminal, carrying two suitcases.

"Big mistake, he destroyed his future and destroyed my boy's future. We lost two," Sultan Alkhraisat told the crowd.

Barraza is jailed on homicide charges with no bail.

Police say he acknowledges anger about repeated burglaries, in which guns were stolen.

He suspected it was someone close to him, but denies killing Alkhraisat.

Amir was emerging from his own troubles, arrested as "lookout" in a burglary last year, but recently participating in youth court to clear his record.

On the day he was killed, he'd been at San Francisco City College, enrolling in school.

"My heart hurts every day, I can't sleep," said childhood friend Nalasha Johns, who was with Amir at the campus that day.

"He just wanted to do better for himself, he wanted to follow his mom's steps and do real estate, he had goals and a plan for himself."

Amir's parents say there is a cautionary message in the loss of their only child.

"For parents, it's very important to watch these children over 18, so they don't get in a wrong crowd, they end up killed like my boy Amir," said Sultan Alkhraisat, tearfully.

Amir's mother expressed appreciation for the support they are receiving now and during their son's disappearance.

"It's ugly, it's terrible and we really could not do this without you," said Joan Holsten, "and the fight's not over, we have a long way to go."

At the end of the vigil, paper lanterns were set aloft and prayers went up too.

"I've known Amir since he was a baby, and when he got older he'd come to my cafe, and say 'Hi Frank'," said family friend Frank Gundry,

"Give this family mercy and hope and justice, please God."