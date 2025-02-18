Violent father-son dispute in Concord

Concord police were out in force early Tuesday morning in a residential neighborhood.

Though police didn't officially say why they were in the 1900 block of Natoma Drive, neighbors told KTVU that a young man stabbed his father.

Someone had called 911 about 1:30 a.m., the neighbors said.

Concord police then fired shots at the son, the neighbors said, who was hit, but his injuries weren't immediately known.

At least one person was taken to John Muir Hospital, neighbors said, but it wasn't clear who that was.

No more information was made available.