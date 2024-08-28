The Brief Videos of theft suspects at Concord cosmetics store have gone viral on TikTok Owners say thefts have dropped dramatically as a result



Surveillance videos of shoplifting suspects at a Concord cosmetics store have gone viral on TikTok, with some posts garnering millions of views.

The majority of thefts at Lis Cosmetics at Sunvalley Mall in Concord involve people slipping lashes or lipstick into their pockets and walking out, said store owners Hilda Perez and her son, Edwin Ramirez.

"Mostly hide it and then they just walk away, acting (like) nobody's going to find out," Ramirez said.

But thanks to Ramirez and his mother posting videos of the thefts on their TikTok accounts, thousands to millions of people have learned of the incidents.

"That's digital footprint right there, so once it's on social media, it never goes away. At the end of the day, it's unfortunate we have to do this to protect ourselves," Ramirez said.

Perez said TikTok generates significant traffic and even minor incidents can go viral.

They have chosen not to share the viral videos of lipstick and lash lifters with Concord police.

"There's no reason to call them and waste their time, but at the same time it's not fair for us as business owners," Ramirez said.

Ramirez instead hopes the videos will deter would-be thieves, especially if they are recognized.

"People are reaching out to me and saying, ‘Hey we know these people,'" Ramirez said.

Shoppers at the store are met with a sign warning that thefts will be shared on TikTok. According to Ramirez, the sign has been effective.

"They see it, they get alerted, and they just walk around and they exit immediately," he said.

The sign has also been targeted by thieves.

One video shows a group of teens in the store, with one stealing the sign.

As online views increase, theft incidents have decreased.

