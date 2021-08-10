Volunteer High School: No injuries, no suspect found after 'active shooter' reported, police say

Reports of an active shooter at a high school in Tennessee prompted brief lockdowns of multiple area schools and a heavy police presence, though no suspect was found and no injuries were reported.

Volunteer High School, located in Church Hill in northeastern Tennessee, was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. local time after the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating that an active shooter was inside the school.

"Deputies responded and immediately began searching the school. At this time, a suspect has not been located and no injuries have been reported," the sheriff’s office said in a 10:45 a.m. statement.

Students were later evacuated to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory to be reunited with their parents.

A screengrab from a video shows law enforcement on Aug. 10, 2021, at Volunteer High School in Church Hill, Tennessee. (Credit: Rhonda Lawson via Storyful)

Footage posted on Facebook by Rhonda Lawson showed police vehicles outside the high school, which Lawson told Storyful that her son attends.

A post by the Hawkins County School District had asked residents to stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel to access the area.

The district said several other schools were also briefly locked down "out of an abundance of caution," which has since been lifted.

Tuesday was the district’s first full day of school, according to a calendar posted online. Students attended classes Monday but only for a half-day.

Matt Hixson, the county's director of schools, told the Associated Press that the search was likely to continue through the end of the school day but he expected classes to resume Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati.