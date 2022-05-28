Expand / Collapse search

Voting centers opening around Bay Area

By KTVU Staff
Published 
California Politics
KTVU FOX 2

Voting centers opening around Bay Area

Voting centers are opening in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Napa and Sonoma counties to make it easier for voters to cast their ballots before the June 7 California primary.

More voting centers are opening in cities across the Bay Area on Saturday ahead of the California primary on June 7.

San Mateo County is opening sites today where voters can cast their ballots early in Daly City, Burlingame, Pacifica and several other cities.

Santa Clara, Napa and Sonoma counties will also open similar centers today.

SEE ALSO:: What to know about the June 7 vote

State election officials hope these voting centers increase turnout and make it easier for Californians to participate in next month's election.


 