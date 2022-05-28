Voting centers opening around Bay Area

More voting centers are opening in cities across the Bay Area on Saturday ahead of the California primary on June 7.

San Mateo County is opening sites today where voters can cast their ballots early in Daly City, Burlingame, Pacifica and several other cities.

Santa Clara, Napa and Sonoma counties will also open similar centers today.

SEE ALSO:: What to know about the June 7 vote

State election officials hope these voting centers increase turnout and make it easier for Californians to participate in next month's election.

Advertisement



