VP Harris holds roundtable in San Francisco, focuses on abortion rights

Vice President Kamala Harris is back home in the Bay Area. Her first order of business: meeting with state lawmakers and advocates to discuss reproductive health care. "The U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs decision, took a constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America, from the women of America," said Harris.

Since the high court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, VP Harris has led the White House’s messaging on abortion rights. The first female vice president has convened lawmakers from 18 states including California, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada. Harris praised California lawmakers during the roundtable for their efforts including a measure, asking voters to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution. "These Californians who are national leaders, to talk about how we can continue to do what has been happening here, fight for the rights of women, for all people," said Harris.

This month, voters in conservative Kansas rejected an initiative to remove abortion protections from the state constitution. Some Democrats see the issue of reproductive rights as a rallying cry heading into the November midterms.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Hallie Balch released this statement: "The Vice President is in the Bay Area today to fearmonger with legislators about Democrats’ extreme abortion policies. If VP Harris would like to work on improving her 39% approval rating in her home state, maybe she should consider talking about issues hurting American’s pocketbooks like the surging inflation or how her party just voted to increase taxes on Californians."

Harris started her remarks by addressing recent economic numbers. "We learned yesterday, our nation has 0% inflation in July," said Harris. "We saw drops in the price of gas, clothing, household appliances and more."

Last week, Indiana’s Republican governor signed a bill into law, a near total ban on abortion in the state. It’s the first new state law limiting abortion access, since the Roe reversal. Harris vowing to continue to fight. "The government should not be in the position nor should it have the right, to make the most intimate and personal decisions that anyone can make about heart and home."