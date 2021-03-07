VP Kamala Harris' Berkeley childhood home to be considered as historic landmark
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley city leaders are expected to consider a resolution next week to distinguish the childhood home of Vice President Kamala Harris as a historic landmark.
Harris was born in Oakland and spent most of her childhood in Berkeley. The home is located on Bancroft Way.
If the resolution passes, a landmark application will need to be approved by the city council and the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission.