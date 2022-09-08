VP Kamala Harris visits Houston to attend National Baptist Convention, chair National Space Council meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris is spending two days in Houston, where she delivered remarks at the National Baptist Convention and will chair a meeting with the National Space Council.

On Thursday at the National Baptist Convention, the Vice President delivered remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering costs for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Harris is also expected to chair the second National Space Council, which takes place Friday at NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC), and tour the facilities.

On Thursday morning, Harris spoke with astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins aboard the International Space Station.

At 1:20 p.m. CT, she will host a meeting of the National Space Council, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver remarks.