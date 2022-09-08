Expand / Collapse search

VP Kamala Harris visits Houston to attend National Baptist Convention, chair National Space Council meeting

By FOX 26 Digital and Gabby Hart
Published 
Updated September 9, 2022 8:40AM
Kamala Harris
FOX 26 Houston

VP Kamala Harris attends National Baptist Convention in Houston

While in Houston, the Vice President delivered remarks at the National Baptist Convention defending democracy. FOX 26’s Gabby Hart shares more.

HOUSTON - Vice President Kamala Harris is spending two days in Houston, where she delivered remarks at the National Baptist Convention and will chair a meeting with the National Space Council. 

On Thursday at the National Baptist Convention, the Vice President delivered remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering costs for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act

Harris is also expected to chair the second National Space Council, which takes place Friday at NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC), and tour the facilities.

On Thursday morning, Harris spoke with astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins aboard the International Space Station.

At 1:20 p.m. CT, she will host a meeting of the National Space Council, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver remarks.