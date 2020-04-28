VP Mike Pence doesn't wear mask during tour of Mayo Clinic COVID-19 research, treatment facilities

For the second time in two months, Vice President Mike Pence visited Minnesota as part of his White House Coronavirus Task Force duties. On Tuesday, Pence toured the research and treatment facilities at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Last week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a "moonshot" partnership between the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to quickly boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests per day. It is an approach not all states can match and one that should help Minnesota become one of the most aggressive states with testing. Gov. Walz joined the vice president at Mayo Clinic for Tuesday's tour and discussion.

Minnesota may be shooting for the moon with a goal of 20,000 tests per day, but the state has never topped 3,000 tests a day yet. Monday, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm blamed "logistical issues" for the slow ramp-up and said she expected 5,000 tests a day by May 4.

On a call with the Minnesota congressional delegation Tuesday morning, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) said Gov. Walz was "incredulous" that the state cannot get swabs and vials from the federal government needed for testing.

PENCE DOESN'T WEAR MASK AT MAYO

Vice President Pence did not wear a mask during his visit to Mayo Clinic. Others in the room, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, wore masks. Earlier this month, Mayo began requiring all people to wear masks on campus. Mayo said the vice president was informed of the policy before his arrival.

Vice President Mike Pence did not wear a mask during his visit to Mayo Clinic.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota President Jamie Gulley issued the following statement:



"Every day our members go to work and follow proper safety protocols to protect their patients, their co-workers, and their families. When Vice President Pence ignores the safety policy and refuses to wear a mask, he insults the hard work and sacrifice of all health care workers. Worse, he puts them, their patients, and their families at risk.



"As the union that represents thousands of workers at Mayo, we are deeply disappointed that Mayo failed to enforce their own policy."

MAYO CLINIC CUTS, LOSSES

Mayo Clinic said Friday that it predicts $3 billion in lost revenue for 2020. The system has furloughed workers, reduced benefits, frozen hiring and cut pay by 7 to 20 percent for executives, physicians and senior staff.

SECOND COVID-19 TASK FORCE TRIP TO MINNESOTA

Tuesday’s visit comes more than a month since the vice president’s last trip to Minnesota, when he stopped by 3M to talk about ramping up production of N95 masks.