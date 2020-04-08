VTA light rail service returns Thursday

article

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is bringing back its light rail trains.

Service will resume on Thursday, April 9.

VTA says trains will run every 30 minutes on weekdays, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Service was halted 2 weeks ago, after a VTA operator trainee tested positive for the coronavirus.

This down time has been used to deep-clean and disinfect each train, said the transit agency.

VTA also continued efforts to replace the upholstery on seats to more durable vinyl.

The trainee is one of two VTA employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The other employee works in the administrative offices.

VTA service will remain free during the pandemic, as no fares will be collected.

Advertisement

Ridership has dropped, causing the agency to reduce bus service.

Bus lines 22, 89 and 181 have been changed in recent weeks.