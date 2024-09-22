VTA murder suspect identified as fellow employee

article

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing a VTA employee at the Chaboya Bus Yard Friday night.

Duc Minh Bui was arrested at his San Jose home around 12:15 p.m. by Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies. Authorities allege Bui, who also worked at the VTA with the victim, is "solely responsible for the victim's death."

The 33-year-old was taken to the Santa Clara County Main Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. on South Seventh Street.

A motive has not been established at this time.

Now, some VTA riders say security measures may need to be increased for everyone.

"Focus more of the resources on that, the safety around them, the bus drivers and, of course, us as passengers," said Eva Green, of Sacramento.

"Security should take care of the drivers and the passengers. There should be plenty of security to help us. All they have to do is be around and people will feel more safe," said Steve Ferrari, of San Jose.

VTA says it’s added more security at all of its facilities. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was an isolated incident, and there’s no threat to other VTA employees or the public. On Saturday, the employees’ union President spoke about the shooting.

"There’s an ongoing investigation. So, let’s be patient and let the law enforcement do their jobs and as more information becomes available, we will provide that," said Raj Singh, President of ATU Local 265.

Back in 2021, a disgruntled VTA employee shot and killed nine coworkers before killing himself. Local officials say current workers will have access to whatever help they need to cope with the latest shooting death of a coworker.

On Sunday night, about 30 people, most likely employees, gathered on the bus yard with flowers, balloons and candles.

"I’m so sorry about this terrible incident. It’s really a challenge and I know for so many people this is reliving another horrible set of incidents," said Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County board supervisor, Dist. 2.

VTA also says the transit system will continue its regular service, and they plan to hold a joint press conference with the Sheriff's Office on Monday.