VTA says union to consider strike-ending deal

The Brief The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 will consider a proposal from the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority on Saturday. Union workers have been striking for two weeks, disrupting public transportation services for tens of thousands. Both sides have claimed the other is unwilling to bargain in good faith.



The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced Friday that members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 will vote over the weekend on a contract proposed by the transit agency, potentially ending a two-week strike that has impacted tens of thousands of commuters in the South Bay.

The VTA said in a statement that contract negotiations between the transit agency and the union have "reached a critical juncture," and that members of ATU Local 265 will mull over the proposed contract and make a final decision on Saturday.

The agency said its proposal included an enhanced wage proposal of 10.5% over three years. The VTA also said it has agreed to the union's proposed arbitration language, and significantly enhanced dental coverage at the union's request.

KTVU reached out to ATU Local 265 for comment on the proposed contract, but did not hear back prior to publication.

The backstory:

ATU Local 265 members began striking on March 10 after contract negotiations with the VTA deteriorated.

The VTA previously told KTVU that the agency had been negotiating a new contract with the union since August. The agency's last contract with the union expired earlier this month.

Workers claimed negotiations fell through because the transit agency would not discuss matters in good faith. The union said the VTA did not address critical issues such as grievance procedures and improving workplace conditions following the mass shooting in May 2021 that resulted in the deaths of nine VTA employees.

The union also demanded an 18% increase in wages over the next three years and a new form of arbitration with the transportation agency.

The VTA, on the other hand, contends that it is ATU Local 265 that is unwilling to compromise and discuss terms in good faith. The agency has put the onus of ending the strike on the union, and the VTA on Monday twice sought an injunction to stop the strike.

A Santa Clara County judge temporarily denied the VTA's request for an injunction, and Gov. Gavin Newsom declined to intervene in the strike after receiving a letter from the transportation agency.

"ATU leadership has held its members and the riders who depend on public transportation for their livelihood hostage for two weeks," the VTA said in a Friday statement. "It is the responsibility of ATU leadership to ensure their members have the facts."