Judge temporarily denies VTA injunction, strike continues

The Brief A Santa Clara County judge temporarily denies VTA request to stop strike. Gov. Newsom declined to take action to stop the strike. The next hearing will be held on March 26th before the judge makes the final decision.



Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority workers are now in week two of their strike and on Monday, a Santa Clara County judge temporarily declined to issue an injunction to stop the strike.

Gov. Newsom also declined to get involved, asking both sides to come back to the table and start negotiations.

Both sides say their main concern is serving their passengers, but the strike will continue after a judge temporarily denied VTA's request to stop the strike.

What we know:

After eight days of being on strike, striking workers held a rally just outside VTA headquarters on Monday. On the same day, a Santa Clara County judge temporarily denied VTA’s request for an injunction. The judge first said the complaint filed didn’t comply with court rules. Then, after VTA refiled, the complaint was temporarily denied.

"They got denied at 8:30 this morning and instead of calling us to the table and having a conversation, what did they do? They re-filed this afternoon, only to get denied again," said Raj Singh, ATU Local 265 President, during the rally.

VTA said the court will make its final decision about the injunction on March 26th. Negotiation meetings were held over the weekend, but workers say arbitration language is the sticking point in contract negotiations.

"When you don’t file in time, it’s automatically not arbitral and if you’re a probationary employee, it's not arbitral. These have been in place for a very long time. What ATU is asking to do is use language that eliminates both of those exceptions. We simply are not in a position to do that," said Greg Richardson, VTA Deputy General Manager.

Gov. Newsom also asked both parties to continue negotiating, but he declined to take action.

What they're saying:

During the rally, striking workers were supported by the South Bay Labor Council AFL-CIO, which includes more than 100 unions in Santa Clara and San Benito counties.

"We’re in SEIU 521. We’re also in negotiations. Our contract is also expired and VTA is giving us the same nonsense they’re giving ATU, to be honest," said Tammy Dhanota, a VTA employee and member of SEIU Local 521.

"I do think things are closer than people want to believe. We just have to get it across the finish line," said Richardson.

VTA says no negotiation meeting was planned for Monday, but they're hopeful they will get back to the bargaining table sometime on Tuesday.

The labor council also created a strike fund to support workers.