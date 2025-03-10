VTA strike threatens commute

The Brief Union members employed by the Valley Transportation Authority began striking Monday, suspending bus and light rail services for the foreseeable future. Around 100,000 riders will be impacted each and every day by the strike. Both sides claim the other is not willing to compromise and is not bargaining in good faith.



Union members employed by the Valley Transportation Authority began striking Monday, spelling chaos for tens of thousands of commuters as the workers and the transportation agency make an effort toward a resolution.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 265 notified the VTA on Thursday night that its members would strike starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, effectively wiping out all service for the morning commute. The union and the VTA had one last meeting on Sunday to attempt to avoid the strike, though that meeting lasted only about 10 minutes and did not result in an agreement.

Members of ATU 265 claim the VTA is not bargaining with the union in good faith and is ignoring issues that have been raised by employees. Additionally, the union is demanding an 18% increase in wages over the next three years and a new form of arbitration with the transportation agency.

The union contends that the VTA has abandoned more than a dozen cases of arbitration and has accused the agency of not taking problems seriously.

Members also say that workplace saftey is a concern, especially in the wake of the 2021 San Jose VTA shooting where nine people were killed.

What they're saying:

"This was not our intent. We have been very upfront with the agency from day one on what our asks were," said Raj Singh, president and business agent of ATU 265. "Our list was very small, so that way, the agency can calculate the type of impact our demands would have on the budget. But unfortunately, the agency just hasn't reciprocated."

The VTA has claimed that it cannot afford the pay raise demanded by the union, and countered with a 9% increase over the same time period.

The agency also said that VTA workers are the second highest paid transit operators in the Bay Area, and the fifth highest paid in the nation. The VTA contends that it is the union that is unwilling to compromise and discuss terms in good faith.

What's next:

"There's not been any direction from their side to at least recognize that something has to change from their request, and until they're able to do that, there's nothing more that we can do," said VTA Deputy General Manager Greg Richardson.

No further meetings were scheduled between the VTA and ATU 265 as of Monday morning.