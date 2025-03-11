VTA files legal action against transit union over strike

The Brief The VTA on Tuesday filed a legal complaint against the union representing its transit workers who are picketing, hoping to end the strike. The VTA alleges that Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 has breached the "no strike" clause. The VTA said it has already presented the union with its "best" and final offer.



The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has filed a legal complaint against the union representing transit workers who are picketing, seeking to end the strike.

VTA accuses union of violating 'no strike’ clause

The VTA filed the complaint Tuesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court against the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 265, alleging a breach of the "no strike" clause in the parties’ agreement.

What they're saying:

"This strike is having an overwhelming impact on the community, and we are working on all efforts to support our riders getting to work, school, medical appointments, and events. VTA is an integral part of the transportation network for Santa Clara County and the region overall. Getting our buses and trains rolling is imperative," said VTA General Manager Carolyn Gonot.

Gonot said the agency has been in negotiations with the ATU since August 2024 and wants to continue talks to reach a fair agreement.

VTA's final proposed pay increase

By the numbers:

The transit agency said its final offer includes a proposed wage increase of 4%, 3%, and 2% over the next three years, totaling 9%, along with a $1,500 one-time payment.

Union members employed by the VTA began their strike Monday and said they would continue picketing, arguing that the agency is not bargaining in good faith and has ignored employee concerns. On Tuesday, the strike entered its second day.

Union wants 18% increase

Local perspective:

The union is demanding an 18% wage increase over three years, double what the VTA has proposed, along with a new arbitration process.

Union leaders claim the VTA has abandoned more than a dozen arbitration cases and has not taken employee concerns seriously.

Members have also cited workplace safety as a key issue, especially in the wake of the 2021 San Jose VTA shooting where nine employees were killed.

"This was not our intent. We have been very upfront with the agency from day one on what our asks were," said ATU 265 President Raj Singh. "Our list was very small, so that way, the agency can calculate the type of impact our demands would have on the budget. But unfortunately, the agency just hasn't reciprocated."

The VTA has said it cannot afford the pay raise demanded by the union.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, who sits on the VTA board, told KTVU that sales tax revenue has declined over the past year, making the 18% raise "unfeasible."

He said meeting the union’s demands would likely result in layoffs and service cuts.

The agency also said VTA workers are the second-highest-paid transit operators in the Bay Area and the fifth-highest-paid in the nation.