Walmart arson and burglary investigated by Fremont police

Police are investigating an arson connected to a burglary at a Fremont Walmart store Wednesday night.

Police responded to calls of a large fire at the store located on Albrae Street at around 8:08 p.m., an official statement read.

Employees and customers inside the smoke-filled store were evacuated by police and the fire department.

Police said there were no known injuries from this incident, but the burglary and arson involved multiple suspects.

Detectives are working to identify those suspects and are looking at evidence.