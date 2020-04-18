Walmart mandates all employees to wear face masks

article

All Walmart employees will be required to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus starting Monday, the company announced.

In a memo to employees on Friday, the company wrote:

"Starting Monday, you'll be required to wear a face covering at work. You can provide your own as long as it meets certain guidelines, or we will provide you with one as you pass your associate health screen and temperature check. We’re also aware there may need to be exceptions to this policy based on local laws and individual health needs."

"We hope this step will promote safety and consistency across all of our facilities and be of comfort to our customers and members."

The company says the requirement includes employees working at Walmart stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as the corporate offices.

In addition, Walmart is also encouraging customers to wear face masks while stopping in their stores.

Walmart recently announced that they would be taking employees temperatures who are reporting to work as a health precaution.