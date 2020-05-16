Walnut Creek BART station reopens following major medical emergency on tracks
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The Walnut Creek BART station was closed due to a medical emergency on Saturday afternoon, BART officials said.
The closure began shortly before 3 p.m.
Contra Costa bus 311 is provided service from the station to the Pleasant Hill station. There was also parallel bus service between Walnut Creek, Lafayette and Pleasant Hill stations.
Major delays continued throughout the afternoon and into the evening in all directions.